BMW i4 eDrive35 arrives as the new entry-level electric i4

The BMW i4 eDrive35 arrives as the new entry point for the electric BMW i4 range in the UK, with a 299-mile range and prices from £49,995.

When the BMW i4 arrived back in 2021 as one of the first of the newest wave of BMW EVs – to be followed by the likes of the iX3, iX and i7 – the only model options were the i4 eDrive40 costing from £51,905 and the range-topping i4 M50 costing £63,905.

But such is price inflation in the car market these days that the i4 eDrive40 now costs from almost £58k, so BMW has announced a new entry-level option with the i4 eDrive35, available in either Sport or M Sport trims.

The main change for the i4 eDrive35 is a smaller 70.2kWh battery which is still good for an official range of 299 miles on a full charge (288 miles if you opt for M Sport trim) and with 282bhp going to the back wheels getting to 62mph in 6.0 seconds.

Standard kit includes BMW Curved Display, LED headlights, 18″ alloys and heated front seats, with M Sport models adding M body styling, High Gloss Shadowline exterior, 18″ M alloys, Alcantara and M Sport leather steering wheel.

Steve Roberts, General Manager, Corporate Sales, BMW UK, said:

Following the huge success we have seen with BMW i4 in the Corporate and Fleet markets since launch, we are very pleased to bring the eDrive35 model to the UK portfolio. We’re offering this model in Sport and M Sport trims, which both include an impressive level of standard equipment, including 18” alloy wheels, alongside a range of up to 299 miles. This latest model to join the i4 range will make electric driving accessible to even more of our customers.

The new BMW i4 eDrive35 is now available to order in the UK from £49,995 (£51,495 in M Sport trim) with first customer deliveries in the summer.