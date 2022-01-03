BMW iX M60 EV with over 600bhp LEAKS ahead of tomorrow’s online reveal

A new range-topping BMW iX – the BMW iX M60 – will be revealed online tomorrow, ahead of which it leaks out on Instagram.

It’s more than a year since the BMW iX was revealed, although we only got prices and specs last spring, with an initial offering of the 300bhp iX xDrive 40 and 500bhp iX xDrive 50.

The ‘cheaper’ version of the iX starts at £69,000 in the UK – and the iX xDrive 50 much more – but if you really want to splash the cash on an iX you’re about to get a new option – the BMW iX M60.

Dues to be revealed at CES this week, BMW has now pulled out of the show but will be revealing the M60 online tomorrow instead. But, to no one’s great surprise, the iX M60 has already leaked online (above).

Visually, there doesn’t seem to be anything over the top to make the M60 stand out from its lesser siblings, although there are a set of black alloys, a ‘Black Pack’ de-chroming the exterior and a set of M Performance brakes.

Those M Performance brakes will be needed as the M60 is expected to come with a bit over 600bhp, good for 0-62mph in under 4.0 seconds, range of over 300 miles and a bigger 111.5kWh battery pack.

Full details on the iX M60 are expected tomorrow, ahead of going on sale in the summer.