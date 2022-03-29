BMW M3 Touring RETURNS in new M3 Touring development video

BMW releases a development video for the first-ever BMW M3 Touring, ahead of a debut later this year alongside a facelift for the current 3 Series.

We’ve known for a couple of years that BMW is finally going to build an M3 Touring, and that we should expect it to arrive in 2022.

Well, 2022 is here and so far no M3 Touring, but with a facelift for the 3 Series due in the coming months it’s likely the new M3 Touring will arrive at, more or less, the same time.

That is borne out by BMW’s latest promo for the M3 Touring; this M3 Touring development video highlighting the complications of turning a regular BMW 3 Series Touring in to an M3 Touring. Which sounds like it should be straightforward, but wasn’t.

For a start, the M3 has a wider track than the regular 3 Series, the bodywork took a chunk of modifying, the brakes and suspension needed updating and the M3’s in-line six needed to be fitted.

BMW says:

The widened axles, conspicuously large front air intakes and four exhaust tailpipes at the rear leave little doubt that the iconic M DNA will be clear for all to see, even with the car’s new body design. One thing is already certain: the BMW M3 Touring is set to take the combination of racing-oriented performance and everyday practicality to the extreme.

Watch the video below for details on the journey to making the M3 Touring a reality. And start saving.

BMW M3 Development Video tease