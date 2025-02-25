BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 bags you a BBQ with Valentino Rossi

The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 celebrates all things Valentino Rossi with a cosmetic titivation and a two-day meet with the man himself.

Valentino Rossi is famous for magic on two wheels but is almost as impressive on four as a works driver in the M4 GT3 Racer.

Now, BMW is honouring Rossi’s pedigree with the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46, a limited run of 46 M4 CS models making a big deal of Rossi’s ’46’ number he raced under in his illustrious career and echoing Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP race Team. It’s also Rossi’s 46th birthday.

Under the skin, the 3.0-litre straight six produces the same 542bhp as the regular M4 CS with power going to all four wheels through an eight-speed auto ‘box, but the chassis has been tweaked as have the adaptive dampers and camber settings.

The VR46 comes in two flavours – Sport and Style – with big ’46’ graphics and exposed carbon fibre, with the Sort finished in Marina Bay Blue Metallic and the Style in Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic.

Additional cosmetic stuff include plenty of splashes of Rossi’s favourite bright yellow on the grille, brake callipers, roof and boot, with more flashes of yellow on the interior contrasting with the Night Blue leather.

Valentino Rossi said:

There is no other brand that has motorsport so deeply rooted in its DNA as BMW M. I am proud to be a BMW M works driver, and to share this passion. The fact that there is now a special VR46 edition, in which I was involved from the very beginning of the design process, makes me proud. When I see the BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 out on the road or on the race track later, it will be very cool.

Buyers also get a two-day outing in Italy with a visit to the VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia for a barbecue and a chance to chat with the man himself as well as a day at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for a BMW M Driving Experience.

No prices yet, but there will be a premium over the regular M4 CS of likely £20k plus.