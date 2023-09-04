BMW Vision Neue Klasse OFFICIALLY revealed as your 2025 electric BMW 3 Series

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse is initially revealed as a look at the 2025 BMW 3 Series with a completely new design and highly efficient powertrain.

We’ve already seen the BMW Vision Neue Klasse thanks to the BMW i Vision Dee concept at the start of the year. And it looked a bit twee and underwhelming with its multi-colour shifting paintwork covering what looked like a bland design.

But now, with the official reveal of the Vision Neue Klasse, things look rather more appealing with a clean surface design with BMW key elements – like the Hofmeister kink and kidney grille – present but in a very modern way. It looks very BMW, but very modern BMW.

Just as MINI has done with the new MINI Cooper, BMW has not only created a car with clean surfacing and very few angles, but one devoid of fripperies like chrome and plastic cladding. BMW call it “Clear, Elegant and Timeless”. And it’s certainly a lot more cohesive and subtle than much of BMW’s current offerings.

Inside is clean and bright and devoid of almost everything except a big central screen, with an HUD info panel running the full width of the windscreen controlled by gesture, with yellow corduroy upholstery, square steering wheel and a huge, and deep, glasshouse.

Details on the electric powertrain are scant at the moment, but BMW is promising a 30 per cent improvement in range, 30 per cent improvement in charging time, 20 per cent greater energy density and an overall improvement of 25 per cent in efficiency.

There are more Neue Klasse models to come – at least half a dozen – with this Neue Klasse to debut as a production model in 2025.