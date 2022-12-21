Bugatti Chiron Profilée is One-Off ‘Softer’ Chiron Pur Sport

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is a one-off Chiron designed to be a less radical take on the Chiron Pur Sport to be auctioned in February 2023.

When Bugatti replaced the Veyron with the Chiron back in 2016, they said the Chiron would be a maximum run of 500 cars, and that would include ‘Special’ editions too, and since its arrival almost seven years ago Bugatti has delivered a number of ‘Special Edition’ Chirons including the ‘hardcore’ Chiron Pur Sport offering a more extreme driving experience.

The Chiro Pur Sport has proved a winner with Bugaggti customers, but some have asked for a more refined version of the Pur Sport so Bugatti has delivered with the Chiron Profilée.

The problem is, the Pur Sport has proved to be so popular that Bugatti has reached its 500-car ceiling, so the Chiron Profilée, designed initially to be a new limited edition, is now a one-off, although fully homologated.

The Profilée dispenses with the Pur Sport’s whopping great rear wing and replaces it with a more discreet affair, the air intakes at the front get bigger, the horseshoe grille grows to let more air in and a redesigned splitter adds downforce at the front.

The Profilée also gets treated to a special Argent Atlantique paint job with Bleu Royal Carbon tint for the lower body, custom wheels painted in Le Patron and polished highlights.

Under the skin, there are 10 per cent stiffer springs than the Pur Sport and additional camber at the back, with power coming from perhaps the last outing of the ICE W16 8-litre with 1,479bhp, enough for 0-62mph in 2.3 seconds and a top speed of 236mph.

Inside, the cabin gets a woven leather finish made from 2,500 metres of leather strips, updated centre console and ‘Argent Atlantique’ script.

The Chiron Argent Atlantique will be auctioned by Sotheby’s on February 1 2023 in Paris.