BYD Seal U electric SUV heading for the UK to challenge the Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4

The BYD Seal U – an SUV take on the BYD Seal – is heading for the UK to challenge EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and VW ID.4. Due in 2024.

It’s more than 14 years since BYD delivered the BYD T6 as a Chinese copy of the Porsche Cayenne and the BYD S6 as a rip-off of the Lexus RX. Which, at the time, was what Chinese car makers were busy doing although, to be fair, they were already looking to a different future with the electric BYD E6.

But BYD has come a long way in the intervening years and are now part of the huge Chinese waves of EVs threatening legacy car makers as they deliver competent product at the price those legacy car makers just can’t match.

Recently, we revealed the BYD Seal as a very convincing Tesla Model 3 challenger heading for the UK, and now we get another BYD EV confirmed for the UK with the BYD Seal U.

Taking much of its design influence from the Seal saloon, the Seal U offers the now more appealing to the market high-riding SUV preferred by buyers and will take aim at EVs like the Tesla Model Y, VW ID.4 and mode.

We don’t have tech or price details yet, but based on its availability in other markets it looks like there will be a choice of 71kWh or 87kWh batteries with range, respectively, of around 260 and 310 miles.

Unlike the Seal Saloon, it looks like there will be a single power unit available delivering 218bhp, but expect the interior to be much the same as the Seal.

Due to debut at the Munich Motor Show in September, we should have more details on UK price and spec before then.