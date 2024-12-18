Classic Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow gets 400bhp ELECTRIC conversion

Evice, a ‘British specialist in heritage remastering’ has created an electric Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow boasting a restomod and 400bhp.

Restomods and EV conversions of classic cars are a growing part of the car landscape and, as we’ve said before, if the restomod is tasteful and the car being converted to an EV isn’t defined by its engine, we have no real problem with the idea. Although many do.

But restomods and, in particular, EV conversions don’t come cheap, and that’s without factoring in the cost of the car to be updated and converted, so to keep the cost at least on the sensible side of ridiculous it’s probably best to convert an unloved classic like the 1970s Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow, which you can probably pick up in decent nick for £20k.

We’ve already seen more valuable RRs converted to EVs – like the Phantom 5 and Silver Ghosts from Lunaz – but now Evice, a new ‘British specialist in heritage remastering’, has turned up with their take on a Restomod and EV conversion for the Silver Shadow dubbed ‘XP1’, and a Corniche conversion planned too.

Evice has given the Silver Shadow an 800-volt architecture and fitted a pair of electric motors good for 400bhp powered by a 77kWh battery said to be good for a 200-mile range. And it’ll be a lot quicker than the sedate original.

Sensibly, the Restomod bit includes active suspension and better brakes to keep the RR in one piece, as well as modern touches like heated seats, proper Climate, Posh Sound and infotainment.

Matthew Pearson, Evice CEO, said:

Evice’s mission is to honour the legacy of these classic Rolls-Royce cars with modern engineering and meticulous craftsmanship. Our work with the Corniche and Silver Shadow is about reimagining their timeless elegance while modernising them for greater refinement, performance, and reliability. It’s a ground-up remastering for the modern age that encompasses every detail, from the powertrain and chassis through to interior design, safety, and technology. We like to say that Rolls-Royce cars remastered by Evice are what the factory would have created 60 years ago, had the technology existed.

The first of Evice’s Rolls-Royce EV Restomods will be ready for its new owner in Spring 2026.