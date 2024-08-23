Cupra Tavascan EV UK prices announced – costs up to £61k

The new Cupra Tavascan, Cupra’s new flagship EV SUV, goes on sale in the UK on 11 September costing up to £61k.

Things have been moving very quickly in the EV world, with every car maker (well, most of them) churning out new EVs in the hope of tempting buyers, and updating models seemingly every five minutes.

Which makes it just a little surprising that, having delivered a Concept Tavascan back in 2029, it’s taken five years to actually get it on sale in the UK.

In fact, it’s not officially on sale until 11 September, but we do have official prices and performance details ahead of that as the Tavascan attempts to steal sales from its VW Group siblings, Tesla Model Y and many more alternatives.

The Tavascan is available in V1, V2, VZ1 and VZ2 guises, with the V1 and V2 coming with a single motor good for 286bhp powered by a 77kWh battery and promising range of up to 352 miles and 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds.

The VZ1 and VZ2 use the same 77kWh battery but add an extra motor to deliver 335bhp meaning a 0-62mph of 5.5 seconds although the official range drops to 320 miles.

The Cupra V1 costs from £47,340 and the V2 from £53,835, with the more powerful VZ1 from £55,935 and VZ2 from £60,835.

Marcus Gossen, CUPRA UK, said:

We’re really excited about the Tavascan opening for order in the UK. This is a culmination of years of hard work, innovation, and design coming together to create the future of CUPRA. he Tavascan marks the next step in the CUPRA electrification journey, and we’re delighted to be able to bring that to life on the UK roads from 11th September this year.