Electric Cupra Tavascan Coupe SUV – Cupra’s take on the VW ID.5 – REVEALED

The Electric Cupra Tavascan Coupe SUV – first seen as a concept in 2019 – is revealed as Cupra’s take on the Volkswagen ID.5.

SEAT, VW’s Spanish off-shoot, seems to be slowly disappearing from the car landscape as its ‘performance’ brand, CUPRA, grabs the headlines and boosts sales. In fact, it’s getting on for two years since we had anything new from SEAT, with updates for the Arona and Ibiza, and a new SEAT Arona.

Cupra, on the other hand, is driving hard down the ‘sporty’ EV road with stuff like the UrbanRebel Concept, the Cupra Born arriving as Cupra’s take on the VW ID.4 and the promise of CUPRA Terramar and CUPRA Tavascan to come.

Now, the promise of a production version of the Tavascan Concept from 2019 becomes a reality as Cupra reveals the Tavascan, a little watered-down from the concept but still looking good.

Despite the toning down of the Tavascan’s looks, it’s still bold with an angular front end, big grille, three triangle light signature and coupe roofline, enough to help the Tavascan stand out from competition like the VW ID.5 and Tesla Model Y.

Inside, the Tavascan looks more premium with a big 15″ infotainment screen (like the new VW ID.7) with actual lit controls for climate, digital driver’s display, Sennheiser Sound, Bucket Seats, Central Spine and microfibre or recycled textile upholstery.

Sitting on VW’s MEB Platform, the Tavascan comes with either a 282bhp single motor version or a more powerful 335bhp twin-motor AWD version, both with a 77kWh battery and good for 341 and 327-mile range respectively, with the more powerful version good for 62mph in 5.6 seconds.

Cupra’s Wayne Griffith said:

Back when we presented the Tavascan concept at the IAA in Frankfurt 2019, it was our dream car – a manifesto for everything we wanted CUPRA to become. Since then, we’ve kept believing that if we dream it, we can create it. Well, today, that dream comes true.

The Cupra Tavascon will go on sale in 2024, and you can expect it to cost north of £50,000.