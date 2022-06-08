CUPRA previews three new ‘Electric’ models – CUPRA UrbanRebel, CUPRA Terramar and CUPRA Tavascan

Cupra, the SEAT brand that was, previews three new ‘Electric’ models – the CUPRA UrbanRebel, CUPRA Terramar and CUPRA Tavascan.

It’s starting to look like Cupra, previously a badge for SEAT but now a standalone brand in the VW group of car makers, is going to overshadow its former parent with an increasingly convincing range of offerings. And there’s more to come.

Previewing what is planned in the next three years, Cupra has done a bit of a mini ‘Toyota Reveal‘ with three new models heading for production in the next three years – the CUPRA UrbanRebel, CUPRA Terramar and CUPRA Tavascan (pictured above).

Wayne Griffiths, CEO of CUPRA, said:

Tonight, we show the entire range of CUPRA’s next generation of heroes to be launched by 2025. In the midterm, our aim is to deliver 500,000 cars per year and push forward with our international expansion into new markets as well as entering new segments.

The first of the new trio of Cupra models is the Cupra Terramar, an SUV which will come with a PHEV powertrain good for 60 miles of EV range, but also be available with ICE power. Cupra says it is a Sport SUV with “bold proportions and striking design“, is 4.5m long and is driver-oriented.

The second of the trio is the Cupra Tavascan, a car we first saw as a concept back in 2019, which will be a pure BEV, launch in 2024 and a global model.

The third, and perhaps most interesting, is the Cupra UrbanRebel, a car we’ve again seen before (but in extreme guise) which will be a small, entry-level BEV underpinned by the VW MEB Small platform with FWD, 231bhp, 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds and range of 273 miles.

Wayne Griffiths said of the Cupra UrbanRebel:

The UrbanRebel is more than just a car to CUPRA. This is the model that will democratise urban electric mobility. Emotional, sexy, and fun to drive and at the same time accessible. We prove that electric cars don’t have to be boring. This will be the next generation’s entry into our range.