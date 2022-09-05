CUPRA Leon gets new engine choices and a new trim option too

The Cupra Leon, the Golf alternative from SEAT’s ‘performance’ brand, gets two new engine options and a new trim level too.

Back in February 2020, CUPRA grabbed the then recently revealed SEAT Leon and gave it a bit of a Cupra makeover to deliver a ‘sporty’ Spanish version of the VW Golf.

It came with relatively meaty powertrain options offering either 242bhp or 296bhp versions of the VW Group 2.0-litre with FWD, a 306bhp for the Leon Estate with 4WD and a plug-in hybrid good for 242bhp and a 37-mile EV range.

Now, Cupra has decided they need less powerful and more affordable options for the Leon, so they’ve announced the addition of two more engine options and a new trim level for the Leon too.

The new engine options are 2.0-litre lumps with either 148bhp or 187bhp, with the 148bhp version coming with a manual ‘box and DSG option, and the 187bhp version only available with DSG.

As well as the new more affordable engine options (we assume – Cupra hasn’t come up with prices yet) there’s a new V1 trim level offering 18″ black and silver alloys, LED lights front and back, 12″ infotainment with Nav and Smartphone integration, Keyless, predictive and adaptive cruise and rear diffuser with twin tail pipes.

Kai Vogler, CUPRA Sales VP, said:

The CUPRA Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and grow its sales targets. With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve a big success with the CUPRA Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.

The new variants of the Cupra Leon go on sale in October.