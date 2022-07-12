Dacia Sandero and Duster drive Dacia sales UP despite market decline

Renault’s Dacia brand sold 277,785 cars in the first half of 2022, up by 5.9 per cent, in a market where sales are declining across the board.

We all know that car makers’ sales are continuing to drop as the fallout from Covid constrains supply chains and production. But no one seems to have told Dacia there aren’t enough parts to make their cars.

In a market which has seen sales drop for just about every car maker, Renault’s budget brand Dacia has defied the odds to increase sales in the first half of 2022, selling 277,785 cars – an increase of 5.9 per cent on 2021.

The sales numbers see sales of the Sandero of 112,000, the Duster SUV at 99,00, the new Spring EV (not yet available in the UK) at 20,000, and the Jogger at 21,700.

Xavier Martinet, Dacia SVP Marketing boss, said:

The growth of Dacia’s sales despite a steeply declining market confirms the relevance of its positioning built on the best value for money on the market. Electric and LPG ECO-G versions accounted for almost half of all orders in the first half of 2022, reflecting Dacia’s push to advocate for a smarter way of consuming automotive.

Dacia says its performance is down to conquest and loyalty rates, with 76 per cent of Dacia buyers coming from other brands, and 64 per cent of Dacia owners staying with the brand when they change their car. And price.

That’s what’s seen Dacia the only one of the top 20 largest brands in Europe increase its sales in a shockingly difficult market. And their secret recipe for getting the parts it needs to build its cars, although the relative simplicity of Dacia’s range will have helped.