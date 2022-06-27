DS 7 Crossback Facelift is now just the DS 7

The DS 7 Crossback gets a bit of a facelift with the usual lights, grille and wheels update and in the process becomes just the DS 7.

If you like a left-field option, rather than picking an obvious candidate the DS 7 Hatchback is an interesting alternative. And now it looks to have got a bit more interesting as it undergoes a bit of a facelift and, in the process, turns into just the DS 7 – without the ‘Crossback’ bit.

Despite relatively modest updates to lights, grille and wheels, the upshot is a bigger improvement to the DS 7’s looks than you’d expect, with new ‘DS Pixel LED Vision 3.0’ headlights arriving and casting more light from a slimmer offering, as well as ‘DS Light Veil’ DLRs which look like light is coming through the body. Interesting. The tail lights get a tweak too, the grille’s a bit bigger and the boot has a bit of extra lineage.

Under the skin there are now three PHEV options with the DS 7 E-Tense 225 delivering 222bhp from its FWD, with the E-Tense 4×4 300 and E-Tense 4×4 360 coming with 4WD and 296nhp and 355bhp respectively, all with bigger 14.4kWh battery promising 40 miles of EV range.

Inside, there’s a new DS Iris infotainment with 12″ screen, voice recognition, cameras front and back and wireless smartphone monitoring, as well as a 12″ digital instrument display.

Order books for the new DS 7 open in August. No prices yet.