DS No 8 is a POSH electric saloon with Peugeot e-3008 underpinnings

The DS No 8 is revealed as a posh electric saloon with Peugeot e-3008 underpinnings promising range of up to 466 miles.

The DS No 8 arrives as a new flagship for Citroen’s posh brand, complete with slick looks, a name seemingly borrowed from Chanel and promising range of up to 466 miles.

It’s underpinned by the same Stellantis Platform as the Peugeot e-3008 and looks to be taking aim at EVs like the BMW i4 and VW ID. 7 and will be an EV-only offering with no plans to launch an ICE version.

Sitting at 4.82 m long, the DS No 8 is a bold and modern design with good aerodynamics for a Cd figure of 0.24 which helps its claimed maximum range of 466 miles.

Powertrain options start with a 74kWh battery and a single 256bhp electric motor good for 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds and range of 355 miles followed by a No 8 with a 97.2kWh battery and 276bhp, which is the model good for 466 miles.

Top of the No 8 tree is a dual-motor all-wheel drive version with 97.2kWh battery which boasts 370bhp, 0-62mph in 5.4 seconds and range of 426 miles, all offering 200kW charging rates and all with DS’s Active Scan Suspension

Inside, the No 8 gets something different from the mainstream – as you’d expect from DS – with lots of brushed metal trim on the dashboard and door cards, upholstery options including vegan leather and Alcantara, 16.0″ infotainment, Panoramic roof, augmented reality HUD, heated seats and neck warmer and Posh Sound.

Deliveries for the DS No 8 will start early next year. Expect prices to start at around £50k.