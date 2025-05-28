Electric Alpine A390 REVEALED – taking aim at the Porsche Macan EV

The new electric Alpine A390 is officially unveiled, boasting up to 464bhp from a tri-motor powertrain and expected to cost from £60k.

Last year, we got our first look at Alpine’s upcoming A390, with a concept showing an electric crossover/SUV boasting three electric motors with Alpine declaring it a “Sport Fastback that’ll drive like an A110”. And now it’s revealed ahead of arriving in showrooms early in 2026, joining Alpine’s A110 and electric A290.

Clearly taking aim at competition like the Porsche Macan EV and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it comes in at 4.6m long and sits on the same basic architecture as the Nissan Ariya but with a single front motor and a motor on each rear wheel for rear-biased handling and torque vectoring.

The powertrain comes in two flavours, with the GT delivering 395bhp and the GTS 464bhp, with the GTS good for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds, with power for the motors coming from an 89kWh battery promising range of up to 324 miles and charging up to 190kW.

Inside, the A390 gets a similar look to the Renault Scenic, with driver display and infotainment angled towards the driver and driven by Google, with a Telemetrics system, squared-off steering wheel and Sabalt seats in Nappa leather on the GTS.

Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, said:

The Alpine A390 shows how to reinvent the spirit of the A110 in a 5-seat sport fastback. The A390 is the quintessential Alpine, combining sportiness and performance with technology and refinement, all for a unique driving experience that is equally suited to everyday use and more spirited driving.

The A390 will go on sale by the end of 2025 with prices likely to start at £60k for the GT and £70k for the GTS.