Electric Alpine GT X-Over TEASED – aimed at new Lotus Type 132 and Electric Porsche Macan

Renault’s Alpine sub-brand is heading in to electrification with the electric Alpine GT X-Over, and EV Crossover aimed at Porsche’s Macan EV.

Just like every other car maker, Alpine – Renault’s ‘Retro’ subdivision – is planning to go electric. And, despite that being two or three years away, they’re starting to ‘tease’ the arrival, here with a look at an Alpine Crossover/SUV. What else did you expect?

Dubbed the Alpine GT X-Over (although there’s no certainty it will arrive with that name) it will be aimed squarely at cars like the upcoming Lotus Type 132 electric SVUV and, although without a prayer of selling in similar numbers, the electric Porsche Macan.

Production of the X-Over won’t start until 2025, by which time Renault will have invested enough into their factory in Normandy – now renamed Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé – to churn out the new Alpine.

Underpinnings for the X-Over will be based on the Renault Mégane E-Tech Electric and will be the first of three Alpine EVs (the others being a hatch based on the upcoming Renault 5 electric and an electric replacement for the A110) and it’s expected to get a chunk more power than the Megane E-Tech with a more powerful electric motor adding to the Renault’s 215bhp from its front motor – expect well over 400bhp to deliver a performance 4WD EV Crossover.

With three years to go before the Alpine GT X-Over arrives, expect endless teases to come.