Electric Audi Q6 E-Tron Off-Road Concept is a BONKERS Off-Roader With Portal Axles

The Audi Q6 E-Tron Off-Road Concept is revealed as a butch off-road take on Audi’s electric Q6 with big ground clearance and Portal Axles.

Electric car sales are not exactly spectacular for VAG despite huge financial commitment, so Audi has come up with the spiffing wheeze of turning the somewhat bland Q6 e-tron EV into a completely bonkers off-roader with the Audi Q6 E-Tron Off-Road Concept

Audi says the Q6 Off-Roader gives a taste of a potential vehicle in the progressive off-road segment and comes with a whopping 160mm (6.3″) increase in ride height and a 250mm (9.8″) wider track to give a truly spectacular appearance. Although it would look a bit odd in the Waitrose car park.

Audi has fitted the Q6 with Portal Axles – just like the Mercedes G 500 4×4² and G 63 AMG 6×6 – which normally increase torque at the wheels by 20 to 30 per cent, but in the Q6 torque at the wheels increases by 50% enabling it to climb gradients of 45 degrees, although it lowers the top speed to 108mph.

The Portal Axles were developed from scratch and integrated into the wheel hub assemblies which necessitated partial changes to the suspension links and increased torque at all wheels to 9,883lb/ft, a total increase of 3,245lb/ft, with available power the same 510bhp as the electric Audi SQ6.

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner drove the Q6 Off-Road and said:

The Q6 e-tron offroad concept is a reinterpretation of quattro. The model shows the potential that our platform for all electric vehicles already has today. This vehicle can claim new ground. We look forward to seeing our customers’ reactions to this highly emotive car.

Who knows, perhaps Audi may turn the Q6 Off-Road Concept into a limited-run offering.