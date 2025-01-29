Electric BMW iX gets more POWER and more RANGE with 2025 update

The BMW iX electric SUV is updated for 2025 with minor cosmetic tweaks, more power, more range and new model designations.

The BMW iX was revealed at the back end of 2020 as BMW’s flagship electric SUV (well, SAV as it’s BMW) going on sale in March 2021.

The iX is quite a divisive model with its Fugly looks, but there’s no denying it’s a clever and able performance SUV, although it’s far from cheap, especially in range-topping M60 guise.

Now it’s time for an update for the iX, and although the cosmetic stuff is fairly minor, there’s much more going on under the skin.

For a start, BMW has upgraded the electric motors with improved inverters to cut power loss, added new drive modes and changed model designations.

The iX continues to be offered in three versions, but the iX40 becomes the iX45, the iX50 becomes the iX60 and the M60 becomes the M70,all with boosts in power and range.

The new iX45 delivers 402bhp (up by 80bhp on the iX40) and 516lb/ft of torque, with a new 94.8kWh battery promising range of up to 374 miles and an economy of 2.97 miles per kWh. Prices start at £74,400 for the Sport model and £77,400 for the M Sport.

The iX60 – only available in M Sport Trim – costs from £92,200 and delivers 536bhp and 546lb/ft of torque, and with a new 109.1kWh battery promises range of up to 426 miles

The range-topping M70 model (from £113,300) gets a whopping 659bhp and 811lb/ft of torque, with a 108.9kWh battery and range of up to 366 miles.

The cosmetic updates include a titivated grille which lights up (whoopee) and tweaks to make the face a bit more ‘Neue Klasse’.

First UK deliveries of the new BMW iX are due in May,