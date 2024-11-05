Electric Dacia Spring becomes a VAN with the launch of the Dacia Spring Cargo

Dacia has turned the Spring EV into a van with the arrival of the Dacia Spring Cargo with a 1085-litre load area and prices from £14,995 (+VAT).

Back in the spring, the new Dacia Spring EV went on sale in the UK with prices from a very reasonable £14,995, although with its small battery, small dimensions (it’s about the size of a Hyunai i10) and limited range it wasn’t exactly an ideal candidate for a family car, but ideal as a second car runaround for shopping trips, school runs and more.

Now, Dacia has decided the Spring will make an ideal small van for local deliveries and tradespeople who don’t travel far or need much room, and has revealed the new Dacia Spring Cargo.

The Dacia Spring Cargo costs from £14,995 (+VAT) or from £149.00 per month on a business contract hire and is also eligible for the still existing £2,500 plug-in van grant.

The makeover to turn the Spring into a van isn’t overwhelming, because it is basically a normal Spring with the back seats taken out and a cargo net behind the front seats.

It comes with a single 64bhp motor at the front powered by a 26.8kWh battery promising range of up to 186 miles and DC charging up to 30kW. It also gets a vehicle-to-load functionality to power external devices.

Inside, the removal of the back seats turns the boot into a 1085-litre cargo space with a 370kg payload, and in the front there’s a 10.0″ infotainment screen with Bluetooth and USB connectivity, smartphone mirroring, reversing camera, cruise and Air Con.

Now on sale, first deliveries of the Dacia Spring Cargo are due before the end of the year.