Electric Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is an EV Muscle Car

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept is revealed as a look at what a retro-inspired muscle car will offer in the age of electric cars.

UK roads may not be awash with V8 American Muscle Cars, but there’s enough love for them, especially classic muscle cars, that anyone with a fluid ounce of petrol in their veins knows precisely what a muscle car is.

But with the future looking, sadly, to be an electric one for cars, does that mean the end of the muscle car?

Clearly, it’s going to be the end of the ICE V8 – unless the whole ‘Ban ICE cars and save the Planet’ mantra is revisited – but, in the eyes of Dodge, the future looks something like the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept.

Looking just like a retro-inspired Muscle Car should, and unmistakably a Charger with its big wheel arches, short glasshouse, long bonnet and flat nose. It looks great.

Beyond the looks, Dodge has gone some way to try and make this a BEV Muscle Car, with a ‘Fratzonic Chanmered Exhaust’ which emits a massive roar louder than a Hellcat so the aural joys of Muscle remain (we’ll see), as well as an ‘eRupt’ transmission which mimics manual gear changes.

Dodge says the Charger sits on a new ‘Banshee’ Platform with 800v architecture, although isn’t providing any titbits on powertrain, performance or battery.

But it does look more than a bit interesting.