Electric Fisker Ronin Super GT convertible to get 1,000bhp – expected in 2025

The Electric Fisker Ronin Super GT convertible will arrive in 2025 with 1,000bhp, 0-62mph in two seconds and a range of 600 miles.

It’s taken Fisker a very long time to get to the point where it has properly appealing (well, broad appeal to a more mainstream market) product and actually on the market with the Fisker Ocean.

Now, with plans to build millions of cars, Fisker is looking to cast a luxury and performance halo on its mainstream offerings with the Fisker Ronin (yes, it is named after the film), due in 2025 and promising much.

Fisker say the Ronin is their riposte to the luxury electric SUVs proliferating from premium and luxury brands, with what is effect lively a four-door super saloon that just happens to be a convertible too, with butterfly doors at the back and self-opening doors at the front, Fisker says the Ronin offers exceptional luggage space.

The Ronin gets an aluminium space frame with integrated battery cells (no mention of the Solid State battery Fisker promised for 2020), carbon fibre 23″ wheels and a luxury interior featuring a 17.1″ screen and instrument cluster.

Expected to come with e three-motor powertrain, Fisker says the Ronin will get to 62mph in 2.0 seconds thanks to the 1000bhp on offer, and have a 600-mile range from an unstated battery size. Fisker also says “Roonin will be able to match up with or surpass any supercar currently on the market”.

Henrik Fisker said:

The Fisker Ro?nin is for people who love to drive, but who are also thrilled by automotive art and design and demand that their high-performance vehicles embrace a sustainable future. Our goal was to create a classic grand touring car, updated for the 21st century and engineered for customers who want to drive from Los Angeles to Napa Valley on a single charge or take on the autobahn at steady high speeds without concern for battery capacity.

Planned to go into production in 2025 priced at $385000 (around £310k), there will be 999 Ronins built and Fisker is already taking deposits.