Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 IMPROVED with new updates for 2022

Hyundai is giving the electric Ioniq 5 a bit of an update, including a bigger battery and (optional) battery conditioning.

It only seems like five minutes since the Hyundai Ioniq 5 arrived as Hyundai’s first proper EV (yes, we had the Kona EV before that, but it’s an ICE car with an electric transplant, not a dedicated EV on EV-Specific underpinnings) and he Ioniq 5 has already become, perhaps, the most desirable EV on the road, this side of properly silly money, with its retro-inspired design, strong performance and good range. Although, just like all EVs, it’s still too expensive to replace ICE for a majority of drivers.

But for those who can afford an Ioniq 5 – and get one delivered – there’s good news as Hyundai announces improvements for the Ioniq 5, and not just software updates but proper improvements because, according to Hyundai Marketing VP Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, “The segment is growing increasingly competitive, and we will be offering enhanced features to defend our position as technology leader in the automotive industry!”

Top of the update list is an increase in battery capacity, not for the entry-level 58kWh versions but for the bigger battery option which now grows from 73kWh to 77.4kWh which will improve range a smidge and add a bit of additional convenience (Hyundai hasn’t decided yet how much range the bigger battery will add).

Hyundai is also adding Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD) to the back of the Ioniq 5 which promises improved handling and ride comfort. It looks like the SFDs will come as standard, but the other updates announced will be options. Which is a bit of a shame.

It’s especially a shame for the (optional) battery conditioning which adapts battery temperature ahead of charging, which can make the world of difference, especially in colder weather. It should be standard.

The final update is the addition of optional digital interior and exterior mirrors, the first time Hyundai has offered Digital Side Mirrors outside Korea.

Hyundai says the updated Ioniq 5 will be available to order in late spring in the UK, but with the way things are you’ll be lucky to get one with the updates this year unless you already have a slot.