Electric Mazda 6e goes on sale with a SINGLE powertrain option

The Mazda 6e, revealed more than a year ago, finally goes on sale in the UK with a single powertrain option and two trim levels.

It’s more than a year since the new Mazda 6e was revealed as a new electric Mazda6, and it’s been on sale in Europe since last year. Now, finally, the 6e is on sale in the UK too.

Mazda is clearly hoping the 6e can carve out a niche in a competitive class still dominated by the Tesla Model 3, and be more successful than its first effort at an EV – the MX-30 – which has struggled to sell, probably due to its very modest range.

Mazda says the 6e is an evolution of its Kodo Design Language, with a low roofline, LED lights, frameless doors, active rear spoiler and 19″ alloys, and despite its origins rooted in the Chinese Changan Deepal SL03, the suspension, power steering, and braking have been calibrated for the European market.

In Europe, the Mazda 6e comes with a choice of two powertrains, but the UK is getting a different one – and only one – with a 78kWh battery powering a 254bhp motor at the back, good for 0-62mph in 7.9 seconds, with an official range of 348 miles and DC charging up to 195kW.

The 6e comes in just two trim options, with the Takumi trim (£38,995) getting faux leather, Climate, 14.6″ infotainment and a 10.2″ driver display, Panoramic roof, auto wipers, LED headlights, Privacy Glass and power liftgate, with the Takumi Plus model (from £39,995) adding stuff like Nappa leather.

Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said:

The Mazda6e is the car our dealers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles.

The new Mazda 6e is now on sale.