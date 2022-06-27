Electric McMurtry Fan Car BREAKS Goodwood Hillclimb record – production version planned

The electric McMurtry Spéirling ‘Fan Car’ breaks the Goodwood Festival of Speed Hillcimb record with a 39.08s run – production version planned.

We know how quick electric cars can be, and the Goodwood Festival of Speed record for the Hillclimb was broken a few years ago by the VW ID.R as VW threw all its might at grabbing the accolade, in the process beating the record set by the V10 McLaren MP4/13 F1 car back in 1999.

But VW’s record was set on Saturday in practice so wasn’t official, but now we have a new, and official, record for the Hillclimb as the McMurtry Spéirling blasted up the 1.16-mile Hillclimb course in an unbelievable 39.08s thanks, in no small part, to its ‘Fan’.

That ‘Fan’ creates downforce of 2000kg even at standstill – as much as an F1 car creates at 150mph – and effectively glues the car to the road, allowing immense cornering speeds.

With a claimed 0-62mph of just 1.6 seconds, 1000bhp in a car weighing just 1000kg, and that enormous downforce, the McMurtry Fan Car looked almost comical as it flew up the Hillclimb, past the house and up the straight past the flint wall looking like someone had turned the video on to fast forward as Max Chilton held on in what must have seemed a surreal driving experience.

But despite its stunning performance the “McMurtry Spéirling Prototype – Goodwood Edition” – as McMurtry dubbed it – is just a work in progress, with plans to take it further and even build a production version with things like actual lights and indicators and road legal.

Pie in the sky? Don’t bet against it. And if you feel the urge – and have at least a million to spare – McMurtry will be very pleased to hear from you.

McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car Goodwood Hillclimb Record Run Video