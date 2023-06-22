Electric MG4 XPOWER incoming with 429bhp – costs from £36,495

MG is set to reveal a performance version of the electric MG4, with an MG4 XPOWER getting 429bhp and costing from £36,495.

Yesterday, we reported that the BYD Dolphin – a new electric hatch – will undercut, but not by much, the MG4 when it goes on sale in the UK this summer.

Digging around the internet for that story we were intrigued to find an MG dealer advertising an MG4 we hadn’t heard of – the MG4 XPOWER – promising it was ‘coming soon’. So what is the MG4 XPOWER?

A bit more digging this morning looks to deliver the answer, with the XPOWER take on the MG4 a performance version with a significant boost in power.

It seems the performance version will come with a single motor at the back, rather than an extra motor at the front, to boost power to a significant 429bhp with 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

The bigger motor and power inevitably hit range for the MG4, with a drop to 239 miles from the MG4 Trophy’s 281 miles, although it does look like there might be a bigger battery option for all MG4 models soon, with a 77kWh battery joining the offerings and recovering that ‘lost’ range.

The MG4 XPOWER is said to come with orange brake callipers, twin aero spoiler, LED headlights and privacy glass, with an interior getting Alcantara Sports seats and metal pedals as well as the same 10.25″ infotainment as other MG4s.

It seems likely, with info leaking out and an MG dealer posting a £36,495 price (perhaps accidentally), the reveal of the MG4 XPOWER is imminent.