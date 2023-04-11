Electric Polestar 4 DEBUT next week to challenge the upcoming electric Porsche Macan

Polestar’s next EV – the Polestar 4 – is teased ahead of a debut in Shanghai on 18 April as a coupe SUV to challenge the upcoming Porsche Macan.

Volvo’s Polestar has big ambitions – and a big market value – and already has the Polestar 2 on the road and the Polestar 3 – a Porsche Cayenne rival – pretty much revealed.

Next up is the Polestar 4 which, you might expect from its nomenclature, will sit above the Polestar 3. But it won’t, as it’s more like a Coupe SUV take on the Polestar 2, smaller than the Polestar 3 but with almost as much interior space.

To confuse its position even more, Polestar says the ‘4’ will be Polestar’s fastest production car to date with an expectation that it will come, at least in range-topping guise, with substantially more than 500bhp and battery size of up to 110kWh.

Potential confusion over the Polestar 4’s place in the hierarchy aside, the ‘4’ will offer the higher-riding stance buyers still flock to and a ‘sporty’ coupe roofline to give it more street appeal than the ‘2’, with prices expected to start at around £50k when it goes on sale later in 2023.

Polestar says:

Polestar 4 marries the aerodynamics of a coupé with the space of an SUV in a package enhanced by modern technology. Design cues and sustainability enhancements initially showcased in Polestar’s concept cars will make their production debut in Polestar 4. The electric SUV coupé will also be the fastest Polestar production car to date.

The Polestar 4 will debut in Shanghai a week today (18 April 2023) and go into production later in the year.