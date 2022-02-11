Electric Porsche Macan SPIED on video as Porsche readies its second EV

The new electric Porsche Macan, now due in showrooms in 2013, is spied on video as Porsche test their second EV ahead of its debut.

It was back in 2019 when Porsche confirmed they were planning an electric Macan, and it should have arrived by now. But, as we’ve lived with ‘Covid and Chips’ for a while, we know the best-laid plans – even from the Germans – have been turned upside down.

But the electric Porsche Macan is still on the way – although it won’t be in showrooms until 2023 – and last year Porsche delivered ‘official’ spy shots of the new Macan EV, a Macan which isn’t related to the recently facelifted Macan, but a new EV on a new platform which will, for a while, co-exist with the ICE Macans.

Now we have new video of the electric Macan out in the snow (below), showing a Macan which is visually similar to the current Macan but with subtle changes.

Sitting on the new PPE platform co-developed with Audi, the new Macan EV has a nose and lights inspired by the Taycan, an updated back end, what looks to be a more ‘Coupe’ roof and, perhaps, a longer wheelbase too.

Just as they have with the Taycan, Porsche is aiming to make the Macan EV the sportiest in its sector, with decent range and reproducible performance, together with a range of around 300 miles and 800v architecture for 350kW charging.

You can expect the new electric Macan to come with a range of models, from entry-level to Turbo, RWD and AWD variants and a range of power outputs.

Electric Porsche Macan Spy Video