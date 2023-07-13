Electric Porsche Vision 357 Speedster REVEALED

Porsche reveals the electric Vision 357 Speedster – sibling to the ICE 357 Concept – ahead of a debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Back in January, Porsche revealed the Vision 357 Concept as a 75th anniversary present to itself, blending much of the styling of Porsche’s original 356 and mating it to modern ICE underpinnings borrowed from the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

Now, it’s time for the follow-up to the Vision 357 with this, the Porsche 357 Speedster, revealed ahead of a public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend.

Unlike the original 357 Concept, which used ICE ‘dinosaur’ power, the 357 Speedster gets an electric powertrain based on that in the 718 GT4 e-Performance Prototype, so it’s likely to come with four-wheel drive, 1,073bhp and a 65kWh battery. Which is more than twice the power of the ICE 357.

The 357 Speedster comes with a single-seat configuration with an old-school tonneau cover, short windscreen, two-tone paint job and ’75’ graphics, whilst the interior sports a carbon fibre dashboard and fabric pull handles.

Michael Mauer, Style VP Porsche, said:

The Porsche Vision 357 is a nod to the first Porsche model line, Ferry Porsche’s dream sports car. And since the 356 has burned itself into the collective brand memory as both a convertible and a coupé, the same logic applies to the concept car: there can only be two. The Porsche Vision 357 Speedster embodies the essence of the brand. Driving pleasure and driving dynamics combined with an extremely purist form. As with the Mission X that we presented just a few weeks ago, this model demonstrates that even with fresh design genes, the Porsche DNA shines through.