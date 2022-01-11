Electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV TEASED with design sketch – debuts 31 January

The Electric Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV – Skoda’s ‘Lifestyle’ take on the Enyaq iV – is teased with a design sketch ahead of this month’s debut.

As the VW ID range of EVs grows – as VW’s plans for world EV domination roll on – we’ve already had the electric VW Hatch with the ID.3, the VW SUV with the ID.4 and the ‘Lifetsyle’ take on the ID.4 with the coupe-roofed ID.5. And where VW goes, the VW Group supporting act car brands follow.

Skoda has, so far, skipped its take on the VW ID.3 (although it’s likely to arrive at some point) and moved straight to its take on the VW ID.4 with the Skoda Enyaq iV, and now it’s planning to deliver its take on the VW ID.5 with the Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV.

Teased last month with a shadowy silhouette, the Enyaq Coupe iV is now back for another tease ahead of a debut on 31 January, this time with a design sketch (above) showing us what we expected – an Enyaq iV with a sloping coupe roofline.

It’s possible the Enyaq Coupe iV may only be offered in higher trim levels – including a ‘Founders Edition’ to kick things off – but it seems likely it will get the same range of powertrains as its more staid sibling – iV 60, the iV 80, and the iV80x. Skoda say:

The coupé variant of the all-electric ENYAQ iV has an even more emotive design and, thanks to its outstanding aerodynamics, boasts an even greater range than the SUV version. The sketches show the gently sloping roofline, the rear with a sharp tear-off edge and side skirts in the body colour.

All will be revealed in three weeks time, including just how much additional range the slippier shape of the Coupe yields.