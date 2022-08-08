Electric Skoda Enyaq iV gets new battery management and new option packs

Skoda updates the electric Enyaq iV with enhanced battery management, OTA updates and a raft of option packs.

Not so very long ago, cars used to get a mid-life update after two or three years to keep metal shifting out of showrooms. But now, as cars turn into mobile computers, updates come as often as on your phone.

The latest to roll out computer-type updates is Skoda with its Enyaq iV EV, but it’s also chucking in new option packs to entice you to spend (quite a bit) more too.

All new Enyaqs now come with Skoda’s latest v3.2 software with OTA updates, upgraded Sat Nav, HUD and graphic tweaks and standard three-year Remote Acess, which works through the Skoda Connect App and now offers Parking Position and vehicle status info too.

The software update also improves the high-voltage battery management systems to maximise driving range (although by how much Skoda isn’t saying).

Aside from the software updates, Skoda is also delivering a range of four option packs – Clever, Plus, Advanced and Maxx.

The Clever Pack (costs £2,775 and available on Enyaq iV 60 and 80 and standard on Sportline Plus) adds ‘Convenience basic’ with Keyless, Wireless charging, Privacy Glass and acoustic side windows, ‘Assisted Drive Basic’ with Adaptive Cruise, Traffic Jam Assist, Blind Spot and Crew Protect, ‘Climate Basic’ with heated front seats, heated asher and tri-zone climate, ‘Drive Basic’ with leather multi-function steering wheel, flappy paddles for recuperation levels and Drive Mode selection, ‘Family Basic with manual blinds for the back window, electric child locks and 2 x USB C ports. It also gets tow bar prep.

The Plus Package (£4,830 available on Enyaq iV 60 and 80) adds ‘Convenience Plus’ with electric kick to open tailgate, ‘Light and Basic View’ with LED matrix headlights, LED tail lights and headlights asher, ‘Comfort Seat Basic’ adds electric driver’s seat with memory and power adjustable lumbar, and ‘Assisted Drive Plus’ with Travale Assist, Lane Assist, and Urban Evasive Steering.

The Advanced Package (£6,980 available on Enyaq iV 80 and Sportline Plus) adds ‘Infotainment Plus’ with HUD, ‘Light and View Plus’ with Crystal Face and Canto Sound, and the range-topping Maxx Package (£9,375 on Enyaq iV and Sportline Plus) comes with ‘Comfort Seat Plus’ with both electric front seats with memory and lumbar and massage for driver, ‘Parking Plus’ with area view camera, Park Assist and Trained Parking, ‘Drive Sport Plus’ with Dynamic Chassis Control, 3-spoke steering wheel and progressive steering. It also gets rear side airbags.

Skoda has also added more single options including a panoramic sunroof (£855), heat pump (£1,025) and tow bar (£815) and dropped the Sportline trim and replaced it with Sportline Plus trim.

The updated Skoda Enyaq iV is now available to order.