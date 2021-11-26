Electric Skoda Enyaq iV is Scottish Car of the Year – wins too for Hyundai, Kia, BMW and more

The electric Skoda Enyaq iV is the 2021 Scottish Car of the Year, with category wins too for Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Mazda and more.

It’s 2021 so, of course, the Scottish Car of the Year needs to be an EV and, to be on-trend, an electric SUV of compact dimensions. And it is, and it’s an EV from VAG too, not one from Tesla.

But the Scottish COTY isn’t VW’s ID.4, but its Czech sibling the Skoda Enyaq iV taking the gong. Which is probably about right, and it was Skoda’s night too with a total of four category wins, with the Octavia named Best Hatch, Best Plug-in and Best Estate, and the Enyaq iV the Best £35k+ EV.

Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing for Skoda UK said:

This means a huge amount to us because we believe the Enyaq iV really is a remarkable car. Electrification presents us with an incredible opportunity. As a brand, we have become known for delivering a high-quality ownership experience without the premium price tag. We want to continue that as we transition into electric cars.

Beyond Skoda’s strong performance, Dacia grabbed the Small COTY for the Sandero and Small Crossover for the Sandero Stepway, Hyundai took Family SUV for the Tucson and Best Hot Hatch for the i20 N, Kia the Large SUV award for the Sorento, the BMW 4 Series was Best Executive, Mazda MX-30 Best EV under £35k, Best Hybrid the Suzuki Swace, Luxury SUV the Genesis GV80, Best 4×4 Ssangyong Rexton, Best Used Car the Mazda CX-5 and a Design and Innovation award for the Ineos Grenadier.

Congratulations to one and all.