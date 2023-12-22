Electric Volvo ES90 on the way to challenge the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE

The next electric car from Volvo looks to be the electric ES90 – a replacement for the ICE S90 – according to media reports.

Volvo has big ambitions to go all-electric with its cars, although the only Volvo EVs until recently have been the ICE-based XC40 and C40.

But Volvo has already started culling its ICE offerings ahead of shifting to an EV-only range with all saloons and estates dropped in the UK, and diesel engines stopping production in the New Year.

As Volvo’s plans to go all-electric move forward, we’ve seen the arrival of the Volvo EX90 as a replacement (although not straight away) for the ICE XC90 and a new small electric SUV with the new EX30.

Now, despite having culled saloons in the UK, it looks like Volvo’s next EV is going to be an electric take on the S90 saloon – likely to be the Volvo ES90 – to challenge EVs like the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE.

According to a report from Motor.es, the ES90 is about to begin testing and is due to be revealed in the New Year ahead of actually arriving a year later.

The ES90 is said to offer either a single electric motor or one with a motor on each axle, sitting on the same SPA2 Platform as the EX90 with a 111kWh battery and promising range of around 370 miles, with dimension slightly bigger than the current S90.