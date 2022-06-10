Electric VW ID.4 Pro 4MOTION adds new AWD option to the ID.4 range

VW is extending the ID.4 electric range with the addition of the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION, a second AWD version joining the ID.4 GTX.

Volkswagen’s mission to reinvent itself as an electric car company is gathering pace, with the ID.3 followed by the ID.4 last year, and the ID.5 here as an ID.4 SUV Coupe.

With the ID.4 a global offering – unlike the ID.3 – VW has managed to deliver 30,000 in the first quarter of 2022, and is now extending the range with a new AWD option.

So far, the only AWD ID.4 model has been the ‘sporty’ ID.4 GTX, but VW is now offering a more mainstream AWD version with the new ID.4 Pro 4MOTION.

VW says the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION is designed to improve dynamics and traction of the ID.4 – and make it a better towing vehicle – and comes with an extra motor on the front to deliver 263bhp, good for 0-62mph in 6.9 seconds.

The ID.4 Pro 4MOTION comes with VW’s bigger 77kWh battery, good for an official range of 320 miles, and a charging speed of up to 135kW.

VW’s Silke Bagschik said:

With the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION, we are meeting customer wishes and the demand for an additional model with all-wheel drive system. It is positioned exactly between the efficient and comfortable ID.4 models with rear-wheel drive and the sporty ID.4 GTX 4MOTION flagship model.

No UK prices for the ID.4 Pro 4MOTION yet, but in Germany, it’s around £2.5k cheaper than the GTX model, so expect a UK price of around £46k.