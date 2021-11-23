EV Chargers in ALL new UK homes from 2022, says Boris

The Prime Minister has announced that all new UK homes, and supermarkets and workplaces, will have to be fitted with EV charging points.

We’re on the road to an electric car future – whether we like it or not, and whether it’s a sensible move or not – and the newly-greened Boris Johnson is looking for every angle to promote and enable the shift.

The UK government has already supported the installation of some 250,000 EV home a workplace chargers, and now it’s going a step further.

From next year (2022) all new homes will be required to have an EV charging point installed, as will new supermarkets, workplaces and any major refurbishment projects, which will, it’s claimed, add around 145,000 new charging points each year.

Boris Johnson said:

We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points – with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations. We are investing in new projects to turn wind power into hydrogen and our net zero strategy is expected to trigger about £90 billion of private sector investment, driving the creation of high wage high skilled jobs as part of our mission to unite and level up across the country.

As well as mandating the installation of EV chargers in new homes and buildings, the plan is to ensure EV drivers can easily access and pay for charging on the move, and investment in hydrogen from wind farms in Glasgow.