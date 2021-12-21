Fancy a Land Rover Defender Convertible? There is a way, but not (yet) from Land Rover

Land Rover doesn’t offer a convertible version of the new Defender, but a Dutch firm, Heritage Customs, will build you one from £140,000.

The new Land Rover Defender range has already grown from the initial offering of the Defender 110 to include the three-door Defender 90, and will soon be joined by a Defender 130.

But the success of the Defender (Land Rover has a huge waiting list) will inevitably see the Defender range grow further, perhaps to include a Defender Pick-up and maybe even a Defender Convertible which is, odd though it sounds, a possibility as we’ve already had a recent precedent with the Range Rover Evoque Convertible (although that was a bit of a failure).

But now, if you’re absolutely desperate to have a Defender COnvertible, a Dutch firm – Heritage Customs – will build one for you, although it’ll cost you from around £140,000.

There’s no word on what powers the Defender Convertible – which Heritage dubs the Land Rover Defender Valiance Convertible – although we’d guess they’d be happy to convert anything from a basic diesel to a V8 Defender if you’re ready to spend the right money.

There appear to be fixed options for the Defender Convertible, with a Blue one with Brown roof and whitewall tyres, a Sand colour with a beige roof, a dark red one with black roof, a green one and a silver grey one (above)

If you’re up for what does seem an odd creation, you can find Heritage Customs here.

Source: Motor1