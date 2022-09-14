Fancy a ‘NEW’ Classic Land Rover Defender? Here’s a choice of 16

Twisted, Land Rover specialists, have revealed 16 Classic Land Rover Defenders up for grabs, each to be ‘Twisted’ and on offer from £162,000.

When the Classic Land Rover Defender production was coming to an end, Land Rover specialist Twisted put in an order for 200 and now, six years on from when they took delivery, they’re now offering what is probably amongst the last ‘New’ original Defenders for sale – 16 of them.

Each of the Land Rover Defender 110s has fewer than 30 miles on the clock with just one Utility Wagon and one Station wagon available in each colour, and all 16 them the then range-topping XS spec.

Of course, Twisted isn’t selling them as is (they probably can’t) so each will be modified to suit the buyer, and with a choice of either 300bhp petrol or 174bhp diesel engine.

Charles Fawcett, Twisted MD, said:

These sixteen 110s were hand-picked for their chassis numbers and build dates. They were all registered in 2016 – after production ceased – identifying them among the last off the line and, arguably, more collectable. They’re special, and when twisted, each one is the only one. Hence the limited run is called One of One.

These 16 Classic Land Rover Defender 110s by Twisted can be had from £162,000, with build slots open from 2023, 40 years after the launch of the 110.