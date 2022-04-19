Ferrari 296 GTS revealed as the 296 GTB’s open-top sibling

The Ferrari 296 GTS arrives as the open-top take on the Ferrari 296 GTB, and still with an 819bhp PHEV powertrain.

It was last summer that the Ferrari 296 GTB arrived as a plug-in hybrid Ferrari delivering a massive 819bhp and 546lb/ft of torque and good for the 62mph sprint in 2.9 seconds. So, it’s no surprise to see Ferarri reveal the GTB’s open-top sibling with the arrival of this, the new Ferrari 296 GTS.

If you think the arrival of the 296 GTS is good timing for some summer fun in an open-top Ferrari, you’re going to have to wait a bit as you’re unlikely to get one on your drive until this time next year. Still, something to look forward to.

In all the ways that really matter, the GTS is the same as the GTB, with the same 3.0-litre V6 turbo ICE mated to an electric motor and good for 15 miles of EV range.

But the point of the PHEV powertrain in the GTS and GTB is performance, and that comes in spades with 819bhp getting you to 62mph in 2.9 seconds, with Ferrari claiming the same for the GTS despite an RSJ or three – and that new hard top folding roof – adding some 70kg.

But even if performance is the same, the GTS comes with the USP of blue sky above, and cleverly mixes that with coupe-like comfort when the weather’s inclement with its hardtop folding roof, and little aero flaps on the rear trim to cut buffeting when the roof’s open.

No prices for the Ferrari 296 GTS yet, but expect a starting price around £270,000 when it goes on sale.