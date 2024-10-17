Ferrari F80 REVEALED to challenge the McLaren W1 as the ultimate hypercar

The Ferrari F80 is revealed as Ferrari’s new ultimate hypercar, with a V6 Hybrid powertrain, AWD, 1183bhp and a price over £3 million.

When Ferrari last delivered a limited-run hypercar they named it LaFerrari – ‘The Ferrari’, no less – which begged the question ‘Where do they go from there in the naming stakes’? Well now we know – it’s the Ferrari F80. So, back to more familiar territory like F40 and F50.

Revealed today to challenge the new McLaren W1 (no Porsche rival, yet, this time around) as the ultimate hypercar, although at a price of over £3 million, it’s also up against cars from Koenigsegg and Pagani and even Bugatti. Despite this, all 799 to be built will easily find buyers.

Rather sadly, but somewhat predictably, the F80 gets a more eco-friendly powertrain, with a 3.0-litre V6 ICE good for 888bhp, twin electric motors at the front good for 282bhp delivering 0-62mph in just 2.15 seconds and 124mph in 5.75 seconds.

The F80 also gets a pair of turbos sitting in the ‘V’ each with an electric motor to eliminate lag, and another electric motor under the engine, dubbed MGU-K in a nod to F1 tech, for a power boost and regen which makes total of five electric motors playing with the ICE for a total output of 1183bhp.

More F1 tech comes with an MGU-H which uses the turbos gases and a Gurney flap at the front to curb airflow and reduce drag, a moveable wing at the back that raises and tilts according to driver inputs to reduce drag or add downforce, and fully active suspension to control each corner with torque vectoring.

Having a hybrid powertrain ultimately means more weight, and the F80 comes in at 1525kg – 25% heavier than LaFerrari – despite efforts to keep weight down with a carbon and titanium chassis and a 2.3kWh battery which weights 38kg less than the battery in the SF90.

Inside, the driver sits just ahead of the passenger who gets a fixed seat and most of the main controls on the steering wheel (and they’re actually buttons).

So, what do you choose? Ferrari F80 or McLaren W1? Or, at over £3 million do you go raer still and look at Bugatti, Koenigsegg or Pagani?