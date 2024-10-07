McLaren W1 REVEALED as a 1258bhp Hybrid Hypercar – just 399 being built and ALL are sold

The McLaren W is revealed as a successor to the McLaren F1 and P1 with a 1258bhp Hybrid powertrain and very clever aero.

It took McLaren almost 20 years to deliver a successor to the legendary McLaren F1 with the P1 – one of a trio of Hypercars, with LaFerrari and Porsche 918, revealed in 2012 – but the time gap between ‘Ultimate’ McLarens has now been reduced with the arrival of this, the McLaren W1.

The McLaren P1 was McLaren’s first hybrid car, and the W1 goes the same route, but with the advances in both engine and electric motor tech in the intervening 12 years the W1 delivers far more performance and clever trickery than the P1 could dream of. And it needs to be special, especially with MvLarens like the Speedtail and Senna already delivering something very special.

The W1’s complex (because aero) bodywork covers a new Aerocell, an all-new motorsport-inspired carbon fibre tub that brings with it shape-shifting aero for both huge downforce and low drag, with airflow travelling down the centre of the car, and active longtail wing at the back which extends up to 300mm, all promising track ability from the Race modes and everyday comfort in Comfort mode.

The ICE bit of the W1 comes from a new Ricardo 4.0-litre V8 with port and direct fuel injection and a pair of twin-scroll turbos revving to 9200rpm and delivering 915bhp and 664lb/ft of torque, with a lightweight power dense 1.38kWh battery powering a radial-flux electric motor good for 342bhp and 325lb/ft of torque for a combined output of 1258bhp and 988lb/ft of torque.

All the power adds up to 0-62mph in 2.7 seconds and 0-124mph in 5.8 seconds on the way to a limited 217mph, enough to lap Nardo 3.0 seconds faster than a McLaren Senna.

Massive power means a need for massive braking, and the W1 gst six-piston front and four-piston rear forged monobloc callipers coated in a high friction ceramic layer enabling a stop from 62mph in just 29 metres, with Race Active Chassis Control III with Adaptive damping and more keeping the W1 flat and safe.

Inside, the comfy-looking seats are part of the Aerocell, with an F1-style pedal box and steering wheel adjusting to suit the driver.

McLaren is building just 399 W1s at £2 million apiece, but in case you’ve been saving up for one, and McLaren hasn’t been on the phone already, then you’re too late – they’ve all been sold.