Ferrari Purosangue SUV SPIED on video ahead of this year’s debut

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is spied on video testing as it heads for a debut this year, looking like a high-riding GT.

Ferrari has always shied away from ‘tainting’ the brand by building an SUV, but even Ferrari can’t move forward by ignoring the biggest cash-cow in recent history for makers of supercars and prestige cars.

So four years ago they announced that they were building an SUV, not just any SUV but a ‘Ferrerai Utility Vehicle’, or FUV.

Now we know the Ferrari FUV – dubbed Ferrari Purosangue, a name which won’t necessarily be the production name – will debut this year (2022 – it was initially planned for 2020)), and we’ve got spy video (below) of the new Purosangue as Ferrari continue its development.

Ferrari has gone to great lengths to hide what we see with camouflage and blue tape, but what is impossible to disguise is that the Purosangue is more a high-riding GT come Shooting Brake than any sort of proper SUV.

We can see a steeply raked windscreen and shallow glasshouse, short rear overhang and stubby tail and is expected, initially at least, to come with Ferrari’s V12, although it looks like there will be a hybrid V8 in the mix at some point and even an electric Purosangue.

Expect real details to start emerging as the Purosangue moves, finally, towards a debut this year.

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Spy Video