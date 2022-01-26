Bentley announces that the first electric Bentley will be built in Crewe and arrive in 2025 as part of a £2.5 billion investment over the next decade.

Just like every other car maker, Bentley is having to rush down the electrification route if it wants to survive a heavily legislation-driven future for car production and an end to ICE cars.

To that end, Bentley revealed back in November that it plans to go all-electric, and that its first BEV will arrive in 2025, all its cars will be electrified by 2026 and, by 2030, it’ll be BEVs only and all carbon neutral. All very noble, although they don’t really have much choice with the current ‘Green’ government agendas.

Of course, as a VW-owned brand, Bentley has access to all sorts of platforms and powertrains, but the downside is they need to make a case to VW not just for the platform and drivetrain, but for the right to build it in Crewe too.

But now Bentley has revealed the new Bentley EV will be built in Crewe, as it promises a £2.5 billion investment over the next decade, with a Bentley ‘Dream Factory’ created by the expansion of the Crewe site.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley boss, said:

Beyond100 is the boldest plan in Bentley’s illustrious history, and in the luxury segment. It’s an ambitious and credible roadmap to carbon neutrality of our total business system, including the shift to 100 per cent BEV in just eight years. Our aim is to become the benchmark not just for luxury cars or sustainable credentials but the entire scope of our operations. Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe.