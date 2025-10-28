First look at the Kia EV4 GT – an ELECTRIC rival for the VW Golf R

Kia releases the first image of the upcoming EV4 GT, a performance take on the new EV4 and set to rival the ICE VW Golf R.

The new Kia EV4 was revealed earlier this year – and went on sale in July – as Kia added to its ever-growing EV offerings with a car aimed at rivals like the Volvo EX40 and VW ID. 3.

Only available in the UK, for now, as a Hatchback model, it comes with a choice of two battery packs and three trim levels – Air, GT-Line and GT-Line S – all with the same single 201bhp motor.

But that will change in 2026 with the arrival of the Kia EV4 GT, joining the EV6 GT and EV9 GT in Kia’s go-fast offerings.

Ahead of a debut next year, Kia has revealed the EV4 GT to highlight their new camouflage foil wrap for performance electric cars, which, they say, “hints at speed, emotion, and imagination while setting the stage for the next chapter of high-performance mobility”.

Unfortunately, Kia has declined to reveal specs for the EV4 GT, but there are some elements which are likely to be a given, and some we can deduce from the camouflaged image.

In the looks department, the EV4 GT looks set to get a fairly subtle body kit with new bumpers, neon green brake calipers and inuque alloys, with the interior likely to get sportier seats and splashes of neon green too. Under the skin, lower suspension is likely, as are beefier brakes and tweaked steering.

The EV4 GT will get an additional motor for AWD, and power output is likely to be around 400bhp, enough for 0-62mph in around 4.5 seconds, which will make it a real EV challenge for ICE cars like the VW Golf R.

Due to arrive next year, the EV4 GT is likely to cost more than £50k.