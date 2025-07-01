Kia EV4 – a rival for cars like the VW ID. 3 and Volvo EX40 – costs from £34,695

The Kia EV4 Hatch goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels, two battery options and prices from £34,695.

The electric Kia EV4 was revealed earlier this year as a rival to EVs like the Volvo EX40, VW ID. 3 and more, a crowded sector fighting for the hearts and minds of reluctant EV adopters.

Revealed as both a Hatch and Saloon, the Hatch (which will be the bigger seller) now goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three trim levels and two battery options, with all models powered by a single 201bhp electric motor.

The smaller 58.3kWh battery option is only available on the entry-level EV4 Air where it promises range of up to 273 miles, with the bigger 81.4kWh battery, with up to 338-mile range, standard fitment on all other models and an option on the ‘Air’ trim.

All models come with LED headlights, folding heated door mirrors, auto wipers, heated front seats, Air Con, 12.3″ driver display, 12.3″ infotainment, 5.3″ Climate panel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors and camera and umpteen safety nannies, with the the EV4 Air coming with 17″ alloys, black side sills and wheel arches and cloth upholstery.

EV4 GT-Line models add 19″ alloys, ‘GT-Line’ interior and exterior styling, privacy glass, Ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, two-tone fake leather and electric driver’s seat.

The range-topping EV4 GT-Line S adds sunroof, LED headlights with cube design and adaptive mainbeam, heated seats all round (ventilated too in the front), Power Tailgate, Harmon Kardon Sound, HUD, V2L and optional heat pump.

Now on sale, the EV4 Air costs from £34,695 (£37,695 with the bigger batttery), the EV4 GT-Line from £39,395 and the EV4 GT Line S from £43,895.