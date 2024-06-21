First look at the new Audi RS3 as it sets Nurburgring record

The new Audi RS3 is pictured for the first time as it sets a class Nurburgring record ahead of a debut in August.

Back in April, Audi revealed a facelift for the A3 and S3 with exterior tweaks for the exterior to make it look more purposeful, with engines carried over from the pre-facelift model.

Next up for the A3 range is the arrival of the 2024 Audi RS3, with Audi giving us a first look (above) of a prototype RS3 as it tackles the Nurburgring.

It was a successful attack too, with the 2024 RS3 lapping the circuit in 7:33.123 and claiming a lap record in the compact car class by beating the previous record-holder – the BMW M2 – by five seconds.

But it seems the improved performance is not down to an extra dose of power, because the new RS3 sticks with the same 2.5-litre Turbo five-pot good for 395bhp.

Instead, Audi credits its improved chassis which, includes brake torque vectoring which reduces steering effort and creates less friction too, improving acceleration, with RS suspension and adaptive dampers, with stopping power coming from ceramic brakes.

From what we can see, it looks like the other tweaks will be very similar to those on the A3/S3 with new lights and new bumpers and a titivated interior.

Frank Stippler, who drove the RS3 on the Nurburgring record, said:

The new RS 3 turns in more willingly at corner entry thanks to fine-tuning – including brake torque vectoring – which allows the vehicle to be positioned earlier and better for corner exit from the apex, at the latest. The result is a lower steering angle from apex to corner exit, which leads to less friction and earlier acceleration, allowing you to carry more momentum and speed onto each subsequent straight.

The 2024 Audi RS3 goes on sale in the UK at the end of August. Expect it to cost approaching £60k.