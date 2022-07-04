Ford Bronco is heading for Europe – but NOT the UK

Ford announces the new Ford Bronco will be available in European markets, but will not be heading for the UK.

It’s two years since the revived Ford Bronco – back after an absence of nearly a quarter of a century – bowed in as an affordable and capable off-roader aimed at the Jeep Wrangler and (just perhaps) anyone considering a new Land Rover Defender.

But the new Bronco, Ford made clear at the time, wasn’t about to cross the Atlantic to have a bash at the market on the old continent.

But, two years on, Ford has had a bit of a rethink and has decided the Bronco will be available in Europe, although only in selected markets and not in the UK. Or, for that matter, any RHD market.

Surprisingly, it’s the full-fat two and four-door Broncos heading for Europe – and not the ‘pretend’ Bronco Sport with Kuga underpinnings – with its choice of two very able four-wheel-drive systems promising “G.O.A.T” (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) performance off-road, 295mm ground clearance, 29-degree breakover angle, 37.2-degree departure angle and 850mm wading, the promise holds up.

Power comes from either a 270bhp 2.3-litre four-pot Ecoboost or 310bhp 2.7-litre V6 with seven-speed and 10-speed auto box respectively and huge customisation options, the Bronco will be a fun buy for those who can get one.

Ford’s Matthias Tonn said:

The Bronco is Ford’s toughest and most versatile off-roader, and the new generation fuses the DNA of the original with the latest terrain-handling technologies and a vast range of accessories to create a new off-road icon. Following the huge success of the new Bronco in the US we are thrilled to be bringing some of the spirit of adventure to our customers in Europe.

But if you plan to grab a Ford Bronco in Europe, don’t expect it to cost from the bargain $29,995 (£25k) it does in the US, but expect prices more like the those Clive Sutton – which imports the Bronco in to the UK – charges, which means from £45k on up.