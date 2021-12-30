Ford Capri, Cortina, Escort, Granada and Orion RETURNING as Electric Cars?

Ford has filed trademark applications for Capri, Cortina, Escort, Granada and Orion, raising the prospect of old badges for new EVs.

When Ford decided to attach the Mustang badge to their new electric SUV, many thought it sacrilege to use such an iconic badge on a new EV SUV.

But despite the moans, it does look like Ford got it right by using a familiar badge to get buyers onside with the EV move, and it looks like Ford are planning more of the same with future EV models.

According to Ford Authority, Ford has filed trademark applications for a raft of old car names – Capri, Cortina, Escort, Granada and Orion – with perhaps the only logical explanation being plans to attach them to a new range of EVs.

Of course, there’s no reason to expect the old badges will be attached to new cars with a similar market space – as evidenced by the Mustang Mach-E and new Ford Puma – but if Ford does decide to keep the badges on cars in a similar market sector it raises interesting prospects.

The new electric Capri could be a 2+2 sporty electric coupe, the Cortina a Mondeo-sized family EV, the Escort a Focus-sized electric Hatch, the Orion a new Escort EV with a boot and the Granada a BMW 5 Series-sized executive EV.

But with Ford planning to go all-electric in the UK and Europe by 2030 – and panning to launch a VW ID-based EV in 2023 – it shouldn’t be too long before we discover if these old Ford badges will adorn a new range of EVs.