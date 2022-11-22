Ford E-Tourneo Custom REVEALED as an E-Transit Custom MPV with seats and windows

The Ford E-Tourneo Custom arrives as an MPV take on the new E-Transit Custom with eight seats and a 230-mile range.

Just last month, Ford announced it was ending production of the Galaxy and S-Max MPVs (and the Fiesta) as it moves focus to EVs. But that doesn’t mean it’s given up on offering transport for big families and businesses. Say hello to the new Ford E-Tourneo Custom.

You won’t have too much trouble working out that this new Ford E-Tourneo Custom is a new electric E-Transit Custom fitted with seats and windows to turn it into an electric MPV, and although it’s not as stylish as an S-Max it does offer plenty of accommodation and decent EV specs.

The EV specs – borrowed from the E-Transit – means a 74kWh battery powering a 211bhp electric motor, good for a 230-mile range and able to charge at 125kW, and comes with eight seats which slide on rails and can even be removed to provide just the seating arrangement you need.

But despite the E-Tourneo’s arrival, Ford isn’t giving up on ICE, and you can also have the Tourneo with diesel and PHEV powertrains – and up to nine seats – with the diesels coming in 134bhp, 148bhp and 168bhp guise, and the PHEV gets a 2.5-litre Atkinson petrol with 11.8kWh battery for up to 31 miles of EV running.

Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe, said:

Whether it’s an active family trip at the weekend or shuttling execs to the airport in style, comfort and refinement, E-Tourneo Custom’s all-electric powertrain, advanced connectivity, cutting-edge design and new luxury features make it a compelling choice. The Tourneo brand has always stood for space and versatility – now we’re extending the appeal to a new generation of discerning EV buyers seeking performance and comfort.