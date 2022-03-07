Ford Mustang California Special arrives in the UK for top-down summer fun

A new Ford Mustang California Special goes on sale in the UK in convertible guise with manual or auto ‘box, V8 engine and prices from £52,105.

Ford has managed to move perceptions of a ‘Mustang’ from a V8 muscle car to an electric Crossover with the arrival of the Mach E. But the proper Mustang is still a Mustang, and the UK is getting a new special edition – the Ford Mustang California Special.

Paying homage to the 1968 California Special which was sold only in California, Ford reckons that even without Californian sunshine the UK is ready for a V8 drop-top best suited to warm, sunny days.

Just like the original California Special, this new version gets a black honeycomb grille – complete with GT/CS badge – a set of stripes and ‘California Special’ script that can only be seen in strong sunlight. Buy one in the UK and you’ll never know it’s there.

Other titivations include a big front splitter, optional rear side air scoops. 19″ carbon grey alloys, heated and cooled seats, red stitching, plenty of badges and ‘Miko’ suede door cards (Miko is ‘suede’ made from polyester).

Power comes from the 5.0-litre V8 delivering 444bhp and 390lb/ft of torque, RWD, and 0-62mph in 4.8 seconds with the standard six-speed manual and 4.5 seconds with the optional 10-speed auto.

Matthias Tonn, Ford’s Mustang Chief Programme Engineer, said:

The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolises so much of what Mustang stands for: The joy of driving and the freedom of the open road. Those ideals resonate just as strongly with driving enthusiasts in Europe, so it’s about time customers here got to experience the unique California Special blend of style, performance and driving fun.

The Ford Mustang California Special costs from £52,105.

2022 Ford Mustang California Special Video