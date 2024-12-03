Ford Puma Gen-E arrives as Ford’s electric take on the ICE Puma

The Ford Puma Gen-E arrives as Ford’s smallest EV, based on the ICE Puma and promising range of 234 miles from its 43kWh battery.

We’ve known since early 2022 that Ford would launch an electric version of the best-selling Puma in 2024, and with just a few weeks of the year left it arrives as the Ford Puma Gen-E.

Unlike Ford’s other non-Mustang EVs, the Puma EV isn’t built on a VW Platform but instead uses a modified version of the Puma’s ICE Platform, with the motor at the front where the engine usually sits and a relatively modest 43kWh battery tucked under the back seats.

The move to an EV powertrain means there’s a bit more room to play with, so inside there’s a flat floor, and no exhaust means the boot’s bigger too.

Despite the modest battery size, Ford reckons the Puma EV is good for range of 234 miles and a 10-80% charge in 23 minutes, with the front-mounted motor good for 165bhp and 0-62mph in 8.0 seconds which, despite the added battery weight, is almost as quick as a Puma ST.

Just as many other EV producers do, Ford has marked its Puma EV out from its ICE siblings with a blanked-off nose, which looks rather like the Mustang Mach-E, a sporty rear spoiler and unique alloys, with an interior much the same but with a redesigned centre console.

It looks like the trim options will differ from the ICE Puma with Select and Premium offerings, with prices starting at £29,995 for the Select Model and £31,995 for the Premium.

The Ford Puma Gen-E is now on sale with first UK customer deliveries expected in March.